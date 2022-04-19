ICYMI - this via a US Treasury statement on the schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen ...at the 2022 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, G7 and G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings.

Eyebrows will be raised by Yellen meeting with Suzuki, yen issues are likely to be a topic of discussion. Ind, indeed, there is some significance to the meeting.

However, Yellen is meeting with many, many of her counterparts ... the list is long!

Throughout the week, Secretary Yellen will meet bilaterally with several other counterparts including Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan of Saudi Arabia; Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey; European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis; Finance Minister Daniele Franco of Italy; Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of South Africa; ​​European Commissioner of the Economy Paolo Gentiloni; Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati of Indonesia; National Bank Governor Thomas Jordan or Switzerland; Ambassador of the European Union to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis; Finance Minister Christian Lindner of Germany; Finance Minister Mario Marcel of Chile; Finance Minister Ueli Maurer of Switzerland; Ministry of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki of Korea; Secretary of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramirez de la O of Mexico; Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak of the UK; and Minister Shunichi Suzuki of Japan. These meetings are closed press.

Meanwhile, yen continues to be pummelled: