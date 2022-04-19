ICYMI - this via a US Treasury statement on the schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen ...at the 2022 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, G7 and G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings.
Eyebrows will be raised by Yellen meeting with Suzuki, yen issues are likely to be a topic of discussion. Ind, indeed, there is some significance to the meeting.
However, Yellen is meeting with many, many of her counterparts ... the list is long!
- Throughout the week, Secretary Yellen will meet bilaterally with several other counterparts including Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan of Saudi Arabia; Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey; European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis; Finance Minister Daniele Franco of Italy; Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of South Africa; European Commissioner of the Economy Paolo Gentiloni; Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati of Indonesia; National Bank Governor Thomas Jordan or Switzerland; Ambassador of the European Union to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis; Finance Minister Christian Lindner of Germany; Finance Minister Mario Marcel of Chile; Finance Minister Ueli Maurer of Switzerland; Ministry of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki of Korea; Secretary of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramirez de la O of Mexico; Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak of the UK; and Minister Shunichi Suzuki of Japan. These meetings are closed press.
Meanwhile, yen continues to be pummelled: