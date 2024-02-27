- There are always risks
- Have not seen significant impact of Middle East conflict on global economy
- Will continue to monitor this closely
- If Israel-Gaza war expands into regional conflict, it would have risk for global outlook
Some token remarks there by Yellen as she tries to reassure the general public. Besides that, she also comments slightly on the more political elements with regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel situation. Nothing that should really concern markets for the most part.