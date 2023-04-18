Treasury Secretary Yellen is to deliver remarks on US – China economic relationship on Thursday in Washington.
- Yellen to detail US economic priorities on China, including 1st securing national security interests and protecting human rights
- Yellen to detail US desire for healthy and mutually beneficial economic, competition with China based on a level playing field
- Yellen to say US, China should cooperate on global issues such as climate change, debt distress (in developing countries) and macroeconomic communication