Treasury Secretary Yellen is to deliver remarks on US – China economic relationship on Thursday in Washington.

Yellen to detail US economic priorities on China, including 1st securing national security interests and protecting human rights

Yellen to detail US desire for healthy and mutually beneficial economic, competition with China based on a level playing field

Yellen to say US, China should cooperate on global issues such as climate change, debt distress (in developing countries) and macroeconomic communication