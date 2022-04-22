US Treasury Secretary Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen:

Lagarde:

  • APP likely to end in early Q3 (that is different than what she said last week after the ECB rate decision - said the APP was likely to and in the 3Q but could be near the beginning or end)
  • There is strong chance rates will be raised this year
  • Not seeing stagflation

The EURUSD traded to a low of 1.07697. It currently trades at 1.0779. The low price for the week reached 1.07604. The low price from last week reach 1.07568.