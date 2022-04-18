US Treasury Secretary Yellen ahead of IMF/World Bank meetings this week says:
- Will urge IMF, World Bank members to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects
- Will Underscore US resolve to hold Russia's accountable for war in Ukraine at IMF, World Bank meetings
- Significant focus of IMF/World Bank meetings will be Russia's war against Ukraine along with what more can be done to support Ukraine
- Will make clear benefits and privileges of world's leading economic institutions or four countries respecting core principles of peace and security.
- Russia's finance minister may virtually attend some sessions, but US has made clear it cannot be business as usual
- will not attend some sessions of G 20 finance ministers meeting, but will attend portions supporting Ukraine
- deeply concerned about Russia's reckless war impact on global economy, including rising food insecurity in emerging markets, developing countries
- Yellen will hold bilateral meetings with Ukraine's Prime Minister and finance minister this week
- U.S. Treasury views estimates of 35% contraction in Ukraine economy as daunting, no escaping that Ukraine's needs are very large and urgent
- U.S. Treasury will continue to impose sanctions that further restrict Russian economy
- Yellen is concerned about energy insecurity, will discuss ways to restrict Russia's use of energy revenues while providing allies time to find alternate energy sources
- U.S. Treasury will focus on coming days and weeks on going after those who attempt to evade sanctions on Russia, or facility invasion
- Also working with allies to prevent sanctioned invaders from exploiting financial loopholes to hide their wealth
