Bloomberg (gated)with the info.

In brief:

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's computer was infiltrated by Chinese state-sponsored hackers, who accessed unclassified files.

fewer than 50 files accessed

the hackers also breached the computers of two of Yellen's top aides I(Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Acting Under Secretary Brad Smith), and accessed employee usernames and passwords, as well as over 3,000 files on unclassified personal devices

The attack was attributed to a Chinese state-sponsored actor, and investigators found that the hackers prioritized document collection and operated outside of normal working hours to avoid detection

This:

the hackers ... operated outside of normal working hours to avoid detection

Are you kidding me? Is that the secret to accessing such files?