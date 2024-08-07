- High yield at 3.960%
- WI level at the time of the auction 3.929%
- Tail +3.1 basis points versus six month average of 0.1 basis points
- Bid to Cover 2.32X vs six month average of 2.52X
- Dealers 17.88% vs six month average of 15.5%
- Directs 15.9% vs six month average of 17.1%
- Indirects 66.2% versus six month average of 67.5%
AUCTION GRADE: D-
Yuck. The 10 year note auction was not good. The tail of 3.1 basis points. The Bid to cover was light. The Dealers were saddled with a larger than average. The domestic and international demand was weaker than average.
The only reason it is not an F is there have probably been worse but this was barely above a failing grade.
Stocks have moved a bit lower on the auction results. Yields are higher.