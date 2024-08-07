High yield at 3.960%

WI level at the time of the auction 3.929%

Tail +3.1 basis points versus six month average of 0.1 basis points

Bid to Cover 2.32X vs six month average of 2.52X

Dealers 17.88% vs six month average of 15.5%

Directs 15.9% vs six month average of 17.1%

Indirects 66.2% versus six month average of 67.5%

AUCTION GRADE: D-

Yuck. The 10 year note auction was not good. The tail of 3.1 basis points. The Bid to cover was light. The Dealers were saddled with a larger than average. The domestic and international demand was weaker than average.

The only reason it is not an F is there have probably been worse but this was barely above a failing grade.

Stocks have moved a bit lower on the auction results. Yields are higher.