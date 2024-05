The U.S. Treasury sold $16 million of 10-year yield TIPS:

High yield of 2.184%

Tail: +2.4 basis points versus a six month average of -1 basis point

Bid to Cover: 2.33X vs six month average of 2.32X

Directs: 16.1% vs six month average 17%

Indirects: 69.8% versus six month average of 76%