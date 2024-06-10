  • High yield 4.659%
  • WI level at the time of the auction 4.648%
  • Tail 1.1 basis points vs 0.1 6-month average
  • Bid to cover 2.43X vs 2.57X vs 6-month average
  • Dealer 19.9% vs 18.52% 6-month avereage
  • Directs 15.9% vs 18.7% 6 month average
  • Indirects 64.14% vs 63.2% 6-month average

AUCTION GRADE: D

The domestic demand was very small. The international tried to make up for it, but it was not enough. The tail was 1.1 basis points well above the 6-month average.

The treasury will auction off 10 year notes tomorrow and 30-year bonds on Thursday

Looking at the current yield curve:

  • 2-year yield 4.888%, +1.9 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.492%, +4.1 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.478%, +5.1 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.605%, +5.8 basis points