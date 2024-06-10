High yield 4.659%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.648%

Tail 1.1 basis points vs 0.1 6-month average

Bid to cover 2.43X vs 2.57X vs 6-month average

Dealer 19.9% vs 18.52% 6-month avereage

Directs 15.9% vs 18.7% 6 month average

Indirects 64.14% vs 63.2% 6-month average

AUCTION GRADE: D

The domestic demand was very small. The international tried to make up for it, but it was not enough. The tail was 1.1 basis points well above the 6-month average.

The treasury will auction off 10 year notes tomorrow and 30-year bonds on Thursday

Looking at the current yield curve: