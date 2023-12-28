WI level at the time of the auction 3.835%

High-yield 3.859%

Tail: +2.4 basis points

Bid to cover 2.5X. The last option came in at 2.44X

Indirect's 63.7 which was the weakest since March

Directs 19.37%

Dealers 16.19%

Not a particularly strong auction. Rick Santelli on CNBC gave him a grade of D+.

US stocks dipped a little bit after the report but bounced back. Major indices are still up marginally (0.14% to 0.18%). The S&P indexes within about 8 points it's all-time high closing level. The Dow Industrial Average is on pace to close at another record level.

Overall, US yields are at record higher across-the-board:

2-year 4.280%, +3.9 basis points

10 year 3.846% +5.7 basis points

30-year 3.987% +4.2 basis points

The EURUSD is trading to new lows and approaches is 100 hour moving average at $1.10458.

EURUSD moves to a new low

USDJPY is testing the low of a swing area between 141.41 and 141.61.