The U.S. Treasury sold $8 billion of indexed TIPS bonds at a high yield of 1.97%

Bid to cover came in at 2.42X versus 2.38X last

Tail: +2 bps

Dealers 4.3% versus 9.9% previously

Directs: 19.6% versus 14.1% last

Indirects 76.2% versus 76.7% last.

Strong domestic demand for the auction