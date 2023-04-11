The U.S. Treasury will auction off a $40 billion a three year notes at the top of the hour. The auction is the first of three notes/bond auctions this week. Tomorrow the treasury will auction off 10 year notes and on Thursday, they will auction off 30 year bonds (it's actually 9 year and 10 month and 29 year and 10 month issues)
The six-month averages of the major components shows:
- Tail, +0.1 basis points
- Bid to cover, 2.6X
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.7%
- Indirects (a measure of international demand) 63.7%
- Dealers (they take the rest) 19.9%
Last month, the high yield came in at 4.635%. The current three-year notice trading much lower at 3.8317%.