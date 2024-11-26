At 1 PM ET, the US treasury will auction $70 billion 5-year Treasury note auction.

The primary demand for 5-year notes has been weaker this year, with 70% of auctions tailing by an average of 1.0 bp. According to BMO, the auction is expected to clear at the highest yield in five months (~4.20%), which may attract reasonable demand.

A negative, however, could be the volatility from Trump’s tariff threats could offset interest in Treasuries and might solicit a concession to the auction.

Pros:

Yesterday's 2-year auction showed strong demand, with 90.8% taken by non-dealers.

5-year notes appear cheap on relative value metrics

Investors expect the Fed to maintain its path toward neutral rates, even with pauses between meetings..

Cons:

Historical performance of November 5-year auctions is weak, with two-thirds tailing since 2015.

Only 4 out of 14 auctions during Fed rate-cutting cycles since 2007 stopped-through.

October’s 5-year auction saw significant tailing (1.6 bp) and the lowest end-user allocation in six months.

Tariff risks and high yields may deter demand, given uncertainties in the economic trajectory.

The 6 month averages of the major components shows: