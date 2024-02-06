The US treasury will auction off $54 billion of three year note at the top of the hour. Below are the details of the major components from the last auction and also the six month averages

High Yield: Previous. 4.105%

Tail: Previous. -1.1bps, six-auction avg. 0.5bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous. 2.67x, six-auction avg. 2.66x

Dealers: Previous. 17.9%, six-auction avg. 18.8%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Previous. 16.8%, six-auction avg. 19.6%

Indirects (a measure both international demand) Previous: previous. 65.3%, six-auction avg. 61.6%