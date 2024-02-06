The US treasury will auction off $54 billion of three year note at the top of the hour. Below are the details of the major components from the last auction and also the six month averages
- High Yield: Previous. 4.105%
- Tail: Previous. -1.1bps, six-auction avg. 0.5bps
- Bid-to-Cover: Previous. 2.67x, six-auction avg. 2.66x
- Dealers: Previous. 17.9%, six-auction avg. 18.8%
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Previous. 16.8%, six-auction avg. 19.6%
- Indirects (a measure both international demand) Previous: previous. 65.3%, six-auction avg. 61.6%