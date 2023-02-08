The US treasury will auction off $35B of 10 year bonds at the top of the hour.

The 6 month averages of key components shows:

  • Bid to cover 2.39X
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.6%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 62.9%
  • Dealers (Dealers take the rest) 18.5%
  • Tail 1.6 bps

The 3 year auction did not go well yesterday with a tail of 4 basis points and a low bid to cover.

Will the buyers come in for this auction?

Last month the Bid to cover was 2.53X and the tail was -0.5 basis points.