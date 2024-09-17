At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off their billion dollars of 20 year bonds.

High Yield:

Last: 4.16%



Six-auction average: 4.512%

Tail: The difference between the WI level and the high yield

Last: -0.1bps



Six-auction average: -1.3bps

Bid-to-Cover:

Last: 2.54x



Six-auction average: 2.68x

Dealer Participation:

Last: 9.7%



Six-auction average: 8.7%

Direct Bidders: A measure of domestic demand

Last: 19.3%



Six-auction average: 17.1%

Indirect Bidders: A measure of international demand

Last: 71.0%



Six-auction average: 74.2%