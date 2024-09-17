At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off their billion dollars of 20 year bonds.
High Yield:
Last: 4.16%
Six-auction average: 4.512%
Tail: The difference between the WI level and the high yield
Last: -0.1bps
Six-auction average: -1.3bps
Bid-to-Cover:
Last: 2.54x
Six-auction average: 2.68x
Dealer Participation:
Last: 9.7%
Six-auction average: 8.7%
Direct Bidders: A measure of domestic demand
Last: 19.3%
Six-auction average: 17.1%
Indirect Bidders: A measure of international demand
Last: 71.0%
Six-auction average: 74.2%