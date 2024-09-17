At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off their billion dollars of 20 year bonds.

  • High Yield:

    • Last: 4.16%

    • Six-auction average: 4.512%

  • Tail: The difference between the WI level and the high yield

    • Last: -0.1bps

    • Six-auction average: -1.3bps

  • Bid-to-Cover:

    • Last: 2.54x

    • Six-auction average: 2.68x

  • Dealer Participation:

    • Last: 9.7%

    • Six-auction average: 8.7%

  • Direct Bidders: A measure of domestic demand

    • Last: 19.3%

    • Six-auction average: 17.1%

  • Indirect Bidders: A measure of international demand

    • Last: 71.0%

    • Six-auction average: 74.2%