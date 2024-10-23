The US treasury will auction off $13 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The auction results will be compared to the six-month averages of the major components from the auction. Those six-month components show:

Tail six-month average -0.62 basis points (although the last election was 2.0 basis points)

Bid to cover six-month average 2.63X

Directs six-month average 16.93%

Indirects six-month average 72.78%

Dealers six-month average 10.29%.

The current 20-year yield is at 4.577% up 1.8 basis points on the day.

A month ago, the auction went off at a high yield of 4.040%, but it was not received well with a tail of +2.0 basis points, a bid to cover of 2.51x lower than the 6-month average, and Dealers taking a large 18.62% (vs 6 month average of 10.29%).

Needless to say, yields are sharply higher since that auction. The low intraday yield was reached on September 17 at 3.974%.