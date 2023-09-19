The U.S. Treasury will auction off $13 billion of 20-year notes at the top of the hour. The major components of the auctions and the 6-month averages shows:

High Yield: Previous: 4.499% Six-auction average: 4.055%

Tail: Previous: 0.9bps Six-auction average: -0.2bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous: 2.56x Six-auction average: 2.64x

Dealers: Previous: 11.4% Six-auction average: 10.7%

Directs: a measure of domestic demand Previous: 20.2% Six-auction average: 19.7%

Indirects: a measure of international demand Previous: 68.4% Six-auction average: 69.7%

