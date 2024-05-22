The U.S. Treasury will auction off $16 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components of the auction will be used to determine the auction's success or failure. Last month the auction was met with strong demand from overseas investors with the bid to cover much higher than the six-month average and a negative tail of -2.5 basis points

