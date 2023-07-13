The US Treasury will complete its coupon auctions this week when the auction off $18 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour.

On Tuesday they auctioned off three-year notes, and yesterday they auctioned off 10-year notes. Both were met with solid demand.

The six-month averages of the major components for this auction show:

Bid to cover, 2.39X.

Tail, -0.2 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.4%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand), 70.8%

Dealers (they take the rest) 10.8%.

Last month the high yield came in at 3.908%. The bid to cover was 2.52X and the tail was -1.1. basis points.