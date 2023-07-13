The US Treasury will complete its coupon auctions this week when the auction off $18 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour.
On Tuesday they auctioned off three-year notes, and yesterday they auctioned off 10-year notes. Both were met with solid demand.
The six-month averages of the major components for this auction show:
- Bid to cover, 2.39X.
- Tail, -0.2 basis points
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.4%.
- Indirects (a measure of international demand), 70.8%
- Dealers (they take the rest) 10.8%.
Last month the high yield came in at 3.908%. The bid to cover was 2.52X and the tail was -1.1. basis points.