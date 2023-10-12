The US treasury will auction off $20 billion of 30-year bonds (reopening) at 1 PM ET.

The six-month averages of the key components used to gauge demand from both domestic and international investors shows:

  • High Yield: Previous was 4.345%.
  • Tail: Previous was 1bps, the six-auction average is 0bps.
  • Bid-to-Cover: Previous was 2.46x, the six-auction average is 2.65x.
  • Dealers: Previous was 15.8%, the six-auction average is 10.9%.
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Previous was 19.7%, the six-auction average is 19.0%.
  • Indirects(a measure of international demand): Previous was 64.5%, the six-auction average is 70.1%.