The US treasury will auction off $20 billion of 30-year bonds (reopening) at 1 PM ET.
The six-month averages of the key components used to gauge demand from both domestic and international investors shows:
- High Yield: Previous was 4.345%.
- Tail: Previous was 1bps, the six-auction average is 0bps.
- Bid-to-Cover: Previous was 2.46x, the six-auction average is 2.65x.
- Dealers: Previous was 15.8%, the six-auction average is 10.9%.
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Previous was 19.7%, the six-auction average is 19.0%.
- Indirects(a measure of international demand): Previous was 64.5%, the six-auction average is 70.1%.