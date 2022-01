The U.S. Treasury is to auction off $22 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour.

The six month averages of the major auction components show:

Bid to cover, 2.28x

Directs (domestic demand) 17.7%

Indirects (international demand) 63.6%

Dealers 18.7%

The current 30 year is trading at 2.071%