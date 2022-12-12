The US treasury will auction off $32 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour (9 year 11 month actually)

The six-month average of the major components shows:

  • Tail 1.8 bps
  • Bid to cover 2.40X
  • Directs 19%
  • Indirects 62.8%
  • Dealers 18.3%

The 3 year auction earlier today was met with decent demand with a -0.3 bp tail and solid demand from international investors.

Looking at the 10 year yield chart, the yield moved back above the 100 day MA on Friday and stalled at the lows near that MA today (at 3.516%. The low yield reached 3.52% today.

10 year
US 10 year yield

