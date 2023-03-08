The U.S. Treasury will auction off $32 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover 2.56X

Tail, 1.3 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.9%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 60.1%

Dealers (they take the balance) 21.1%

The last auction had a high yield of 4.635% vs the WI level of 4.641% (-0.6 bp tail). The bid to cover was above the six month average at 2.73X.

Yields are higher this month, but the spread to the 2 year yield is more negative. The yield is also just below the 4% level at 3.952%. The Fed is expected to raise rates to a terminal level of near 5.63%. Are investors getting paid enough?

We will get an idea from the results of the auction today.