The US treasury will complete its weekly note auctions with the sale of $35 billion and 7 year notes at the top of the hour. On Tuesday, the treasuries 2 year note auction was a dud. Yesterday's 5 year note auction was much better with strong international demand. The 7 year note will cast the deciding vote.

Looking at the last 6 auctions, the component averages shows:

Bid to cover 2.57X

Tail -0.4 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 69.0%

Dealers (they are left with the rest) 11.9%.