The U.S. Treasury will auction off $35 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. Below are the last and the six-month averages of the major components for comparison.

High Yield: previously at 3.839%, with a six-auction average of 3.739%

Tail: previously at -1.1bps, with a six-auction average of -0.0bps

Bid-to-Cover: previously at 2.65x, with a six-auction average of 2.54x

Dealers: previously at 8.1%, with a six-auction average of 11.4%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): previously at 16.6%, with a six-auction average of 19.0%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): previously at 75.3%, with a six-auction average of 69.6%

Yields are higher today as a result of the better US data. Will that attract buyers at higher yields? Or will the stronger data keep investors on the sidelines? We will find out soon.