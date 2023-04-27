The U.S. Treasury will auction off a $35 billion of seven-year notes at the top of the hour. The six-month average of the major components shows:

Bid to cover 2.46X

Tail +0.9 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 66.5%

Dealers (they take the balance) 14.4%

At the last auction the high-yield came in at 3.626% with a 1.1 basis point tail. The average tail of 0.9 basis points over the last 6 months suggests that demand is not all that great for this issue.