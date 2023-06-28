The U.S. Treasury will auction off $35 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components of that auction shows :

Tail six-auction average of 0.3bps.

Bid-to-Cover six-auction average of 2.51x.

Dealers six-auction average of 12.7%.

Directs six-auction average of 18.9%.

Indirects six-auction average of 68.4%.

The last auction was at a high yield of 3.827% with a tail of -0.8 basis points and a bid to cover of 2.61X.

The international indirect bids were higher than the six-month average at 72.3% versus 68.4%.

The domestic bid was less than the six-month average at 17.3% versus 18.9%.