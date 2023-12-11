The U.S. Treasury will next auction off $37 billion of 10-year notes at the top of the hour. Earlier the treasury auctions off through your notes which was met with tepid demand.

Below is a summary of the previous 6-month averages of the major components used to evaluate demand:

High Yield: Previous 4.519%, Six-auction average 4.177%

Tail: Previous 0.8 basis points, Six-auction average 0.9 basis points

Bid-to-Cover: Previous 2.45x, Six-auction average 2.49x

Dealers: Previous 15.1%, Six-auction average 14.6%

Directs (a measure of domestic buyers): Previous 15.2%, Six-auction average 19.0%

Indirects (a measure of international buyers): Previous 69.7%, Six-auction average 66.4%

Tomorrow the treasury will finish their coupon auctions with the sale of 30-year bonds.