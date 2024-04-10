The second of 3 auctions will take place at 1 PM ET, when the treasury auctions off $39 billion of 10 year notes. The results will be compared to the six-month averages of the major components that show investor demand.

Here are a summarized view of 10-year auction history based on six-month averages of the major components:

  • High Yield:

    • Previous: 4.166%
    • Six-auction average: 4.285%

  • Tail:

    • Previous: 0.9 basis points
    • Six-auction average: 0.7 basis points

  • Bid-to-Cover Ratio:

    • Previous: 2.51x
    • Six-auction average: 2.52x

  • Dealers:

    • Previous: 17.1%
    • Six-auction average: 16.1%

  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand):

    • Previous: 18.6%
    • Six-auction average: 18.1%

  • Indirects (a measure of international demand:

    • Previous: 64.3%
    • Six-auction average: 65.9%