At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off $39 billion of 10-year notes. It is the second of three coupon auctions this week. Tomorrow the treasury will auction off 30-year bonds.

The three-year note auction yesterday was met with average demand with domestic buyers marginally higher than their six-month average and international buyers marginally lower than their six-month average. The price was just 0.1 bps from the WI level at the time of the auction. The Bid to cover was near the 6-month average.

For the auction today, the six-month averages of the major components shows: