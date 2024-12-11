At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off $39 billion of 10-year notes. It is the second of three coupon auctions this week. Tomorrow the treasury will auction off 30-year bonds.
The three-year note auction yesterday was met with average demand with domestic buyers marginally higher than their six-month average and international buyers marginally lower than their six-month average. The price was just 0.1 bps from the WI level at the time of the auction. The Bid to cover was near the 6-month average.
For the auction today, the six-month averages of the major components shows:
- Bid to cover 2.55X
- Tail -0.2 bps
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 16.1%
- INdifects (a measure of international demand) 70.6%
- Dealers (they take the rest). 13.3%