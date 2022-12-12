The U.S. Treasury will auction off $40 billion of three-year notes (2 year 11 month actually) at the bottom of the hour. The auction is the first of two note auction today. Later at 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes. With the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday, the treasury is frontloading its auctions this week to Monday and Tuesday from the normal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday auction calendar.

The six-month component averages for the 3 year show:

  • Tail -0.1 basis points
  • Bid to cover 1.50X
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.8%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 56.3%
  • Dealers 22.7%

/inflation