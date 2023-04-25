The U.S. Treasury will auction off $42 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour. Yields are sharply lower in the US with the 2 year currently trading at 4.05% down -9.4 basis points. It's a low yield today dip just below the 4% level at 3.999%.

The 6 month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover, 2.66X

Directs (a measure of domestic US demand) 22.0%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 58.3%

Dealers (they take the rest) 19.7%

Tail 0.0 basis points.

The last auction came in at a high yield of 3.954% with a 2.7 basis points. The international demand was well below the 6 month average at 52.8%.