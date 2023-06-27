Tail 6-auction average of -0.8bps.

Bid-to-Cover 6-auction average of 2.53x.

Dealers 6-auction average of 12.2%.

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 6-auction average of 17.7%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 6-auction average of 70.1%.

The last auction had a high yield of 3.749% with a tail of -1.4 basis points. The bid to cover was higher than the 6 month average at 2.58X as well.

The U.S. Treasury will finish their auction coupon issues tomorrow with the sale of 7-year notes. The two-year note auction yesterday was met with strong demand from international buyers.