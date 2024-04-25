The U.S. Treasury will auction off $44 billion of seven-year notes at the top of the hour. The auction will conclude the coupon issuance for the week. The two and five year note options were middle-of-the-road. Yields are higher today after the higher inflation data in the US GDP, but off the highs for the day. Nevertheless, yields are at their highest levels for the year across the curve.

Below is a review of the major components from the last 7-year auction along with the six month averages of those components. The auction results will be compared to those components.