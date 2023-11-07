The U.S. Treasury will auction off $48 billion a 3 or notes at the top of the hour. The WI is currently trading near 4.70%.

High Yield: Previous rate was 4.74%, with a six-auction average of 4.372%.

Tail: Previous 1.7 basis points (bps), with a six-auction average of -0.3 bps.

Bid-to-Cover: Previous 2.56X, with a six-auction average of 2.79X.

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Previous 21.9%, with a six-auction average of 19.2%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand): Previous 56.0%, with a six-auction average of 65.3%.

Dealers (they take the rest): Previous 22.1%, with a six-auction average of 15.5%.

Tomorrow, the US treasury will auction off 10 year bonds, and on Thursday they will auction off 30 year bonds.