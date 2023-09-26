The U.S. Treasury will auction off $48 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour. Some of the key components six-month averages are below:
- High Yield: The prior auction came in at 5.024% with a six-auction average of 5.085%.
- Tail: Tail last was at -0.4bps with a six-auction average of -0.1bps.
- Bid-to-Cover: The bid to cover was previously at 2.94x with a six-auction average of 3.13x.
- Dealers: The dealer participation was previously at 15.0% with a six-auction average of 16.7%.
- Directs: The level of Directs (domestic buyers) was previously at 20.0% with a six-auction average of 19.8%.
- Indirects: The level of indirect (overseas buyers) was previously at 65.0% with a six-auction average of 63.5%.