The U.S. Treasury will auction off $48 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour. Some of the key components six-month averages are below:

High Yield : The prior auction came in at 5.024% with a six-auction average of 5.085%.

: The prior auction came in at 5.024% with a six-auction average of 5.085%. Tail : Tail last was at -0.4bps with a six-auction average of -0.1bps.

: Tail last was at -0.4bps with a six-auction average of -0.1bps. Bid-to-Cover : The bid to cover was previously at 2.94x with a six-auction average of 3.13x.

: The bid to cover was previously at 2.94x with a six-auction average of 3.13x. Dealers : The dealer participation was previously at 15.0% with a six-auction average of 16.7%.

: The dealer participation was previously at 15.0% with a six-auction average of 16.7%. Directs : The level of Directs (domestic buyers) was previously at 20.0% with a six-auction average of 19.8%.

: The level of Directs (domestic buyers) was previously at 20.0% with a six-auction average of 19.8%. Indirects: The level of indirect (overseas buyers) was previously at 65.0% with a six-auction average of 63.5%.