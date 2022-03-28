The US treasury will auction off 50 billion of three year notes at the bottom of the hour. The treasury will also auction off five year notes at 1 PM ET and seven year notes tomorrow at 1 PM ET.

The component pieces of the two year note auction over the last six months shows:

Bid to cover 2.56X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 17.3%

Indirects (a measure of international demand), 57.0%

Dealers (they tend to take the residual), 25.7%

The last auction saw a high yield of 1.553% with a tail of -0.6 basis points. The two year yield is now much higher at 2.321% after Fed officials pivoted toward likes of a 50 basis points to tame inflation.

The 2 year x 10 year yield spread is down to around 12.7 basis points. Adam discusses in the spread in his most recent post here.