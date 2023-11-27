The U.S. Treasury will auction off $54 billion of it to your notes at the bottom of the hour. The auction is the 1st of 2 coupon auctions scheduled for today. The U.S. Treasury will also auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM ET.
The previous major components and the 6-month averages of the major components of the 2-year note auction shows:
- Tail: Previous 0.0 basis points, with a six-auction average of -0.4 basis points.
- Bid-to-Cover Ratio: Previous 2.64x, against a six-auction average of 2.79x.
- Dealers: Previous 17.6% in the current auction, compared to a six-auction average of 15.6%.
- Directs: Previous 20.3%, compared to a six-auction average of 19.2%.
- Indirects: Previous 62.0%, slightly lower than the six-auction average of 65.2%.