The U.S. Treasury will auction off $55 billion a 5 year note at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

High Yield : Previous: 4.899% Six-auction average: 4.316%

: Tail : Previous: 1.9 basis points Six-auction average: 0.1 basis points

: Bid-to-Cover Ratio : Previous: 2.36x Six-auction average: 2.52x

: Dealers : Previous: 19.4% Six-auction average: 13.3%

: Directs : Previous: 19.1% Six-auction average: 19.1%

: Indirects : Previous: 61.5% Six-auction average: 67.6%

