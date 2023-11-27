The U.S. Treasury will auction off $55 billion a 5 year note at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows: please

  • High Yield:
    • Previous: 4.899%
    • Six-auction average: 4.316%
  • Tail:
    • Previous: 1.9 basis points
    • Six-auction average: 0.1 basis points
  • Bid-to-Cover Ratio:
    • Previous: 2.36x
    • Six-auction average: 2.52x
  • Dealers:
    • Previous: 19.4%
    • Six-auction average: 13.3%
  • Directs:
    • Previous: 19.1%
    • Six-auction average: 19.1%
  • Indirects:
    • Previous: 61.5%
    • Six-auction average: 67.6%