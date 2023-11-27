The U.S. Treasury will auction off $55 billion a 5 year note at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows: please
- High Yield:
- Previous: 4.899%
- Six-auction average: 4.316%
- Tail:
- Previous: 1.9 basis points
- Six-auction average: 0.1 basis points
- Bid-to-Cover Ratio:
- Previous: 2.36x
- Six-auction average: 2.52x
- Dealers:
- Previous: 19.4%
- Six-auction average: 13.3%
- Directs:
- Previous: 19.1%
- Six-auction average: 19.1%
- Indirects:
- Previous: 61.5%
- Six-auction average: 67.6%