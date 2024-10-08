The US treasury will auction off the $58 billion of 3-year notes at the top of the hour. At the auction last month, the high yield came in at 3.44%. The current 3 year yield is up at 3.871% despite a 50 basis point from the federal reserve after last interest-rate decision.

With yields sharply higher will there be added interest from domestic/foreign investors?. The results of the auction will be compared to the six-month averages of the major components. They show: