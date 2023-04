The US treasury auction off a fire note at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover 2.49X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand)19.1%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 66.5%

Dealers (the rest goes to the dealers) 14.4%

Tail 0.9 basis points

The high yield at the previous auction came in at 3.626%