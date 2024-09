The US treasury will auction off $70 million and five year notes at the top of the hour. The six-month average of the major components shows

Bid to cover: 2.38X

Tail: 0.3 basis points

Directs (domestic demand): 17.4%

Indirects (international demand): 68.0%

Dealers: 14.6%

The auction results will be compared to the six-month averages to determine overall demand.