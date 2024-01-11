The US treasury will auction off $21 billion of 30-year bonds at the top of the hour. The auction completes the coupon auctions for the week. The three-year note auction was met with above-average demand (I gave it a grade of B). The 10 year note auction yesterday was met with average demand (a solid C).

The last month's auction results and the six-month averages are outlined below. The auction's success or failure depends upon the actual results versus the six-month average. Most buyers in US auctions are from international investors. At the last auction last month, 68.5% of the 30 year bonds went to that sector, above the six-month average of 65.8%. The Tail which compares the WI (when-issued) level to the actual high yield level came in at -0.3 basis points which is indicative of strong demand (the average is +2.2 basis points):