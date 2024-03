One good auction on Monday (three-year note auction). One bad auction on Tuesday (10 year note).

Today the final coupon auction will take place with the sale of $22 billion of 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Tail: 1.3 basis points.

Bid-to-cover: 2.38x

Directs (domestic buyers): 16.9%

Indirect (international buyers). 66.1%

Dealers: 17.0%

Last month the auction came in at 4.36%. The six-month average is at 4.481%.