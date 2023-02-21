The U.S. Treasury will auction off a $42 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour. Yields have moved higher today after the stronger flash PMI data continued to increase the chances of a tighter Fed going forward. The current two-year note is trading at 4.699% up 7.6 basis points on the day.

The auction today is the first of a three note options this week. Tomorrow the treasurer will auction off a five year notes and on Thursday it will auction off seven year notes.

The six-month averages of the major components shows:

The last auction of two-year notes had a high yield of 4.139%. The tail was -1.3 bps.