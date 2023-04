The US treasury will sell $18 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components of the auction show:

Tail, 0.4 basis points

Bid to cover, 2.35X

Directs, 19.5% (a measure of domestic demand)

Indirects, 68.5% (a measure of international demand)

Dealers, 11.9% (they take the rest).

The last auction had a high yield of 3.877% with a tale of +0.6 basis points. The thirty-year yield is currently trading at 3.660%.