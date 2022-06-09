The US treasury will reopen and sell $19 billion of 29 year 11 month bonds at the top of the hour.

The 6 month averages of the major components show:

Bid to cover 2.33X

Directs, 15.8%

Indirects, 66.7%

Dealers, 15.8%

The last auction came in at a high yield 2.997% with a tail of -0.9 basis points below the WI level at the time of the auction. The six-month average of tails is 0.4 basis points.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the treasury auctioned off 3 year notes and 10 year notes. Each was met with soft international demand.