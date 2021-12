The U.S. Treasury will sell $20 billion a 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. Some of the six month averages of the major components shows:

bid to cover, 2.34X

Dealers, 19.5%.

Directs, 18.5%.

Indirects , 62.0%

The last auction saw a high yield of 2.065%, with a tale of 1.4 basis points

The WI level at the time of auction came in at 1.965%. Results are out shortly