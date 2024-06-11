The U.S. Treasury will auction off $38 billion of tenure notes at the top of the hour. This is the second of two coupon auctions. The treasury will auction off 30 year bonds on Thursday - a day after the FOMC rate decision.

The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover 2.50X

Tail: 1.1 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 17.53%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 65.42%

Dealers: 17.03%

The auction results will be compared to the above averages. Yesterday the three-year note auction was sold with a 1.1 basis point tail (above the WI level at the time of the auction). The international demand was also much lower than the 6-month average.